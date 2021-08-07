PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Issues Earnings Results

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 1,304,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PMT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

