Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ PSNL traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 294,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,801. Personalis has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $918.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

