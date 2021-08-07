Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.61. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.05.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,437. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.78.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,480 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

