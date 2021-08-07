PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) PT Raised to C$8.00

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$223.23 million and a PE ratio of 553.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.21. PHX Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

