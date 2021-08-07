Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.60 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

