Pi Financial Increases CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries stock opened at C$73.52 on Wednesday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$45.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$13.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.00.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$1,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.