Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.34. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,747,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,153,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

