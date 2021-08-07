Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 194.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,636 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 3.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.55. 1,391,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.