Piper Sandler Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

NYSE BHC opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

