Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,549,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,146,000 after acquiring an additional 436,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

