Piper Sandler Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $47.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Envista has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,819. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,192 shares of company stock worth $1,750,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

