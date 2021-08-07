Piper Sandler Raises Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $104.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of SPT opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,983 shares of company stock valued at $17,448,083 over the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

