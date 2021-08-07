Piper Sandler Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

HSIC stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

