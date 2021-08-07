Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,031,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,162 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

