Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 715,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $40,883.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

