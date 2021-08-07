PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

PLBY opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.92.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

