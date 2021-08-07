Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26. Plexus has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.79.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

