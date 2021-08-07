Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,536,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,219. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.74.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

