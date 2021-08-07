Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.74.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,536,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,421,219. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

