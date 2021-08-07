PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Sells $152,190.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00.

Shares of PMVP opened at $36.58 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of -15.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

