Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04), reports.

PIF stock opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.77. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a report on Friday.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

