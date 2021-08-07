Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04), reports.
PIF stock opened at C$18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.77. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$12.60 and a one year high of C$24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 34.84%.
About Polaris Infrastructure
Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
