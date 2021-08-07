PolypuX Market Cap Hits $62,285.89 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $62,285.89 and approximately $542,406.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00155088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,314.38 or 0.99947788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.22 or 0.00812736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolypuX Profile

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

