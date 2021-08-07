Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 119,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

