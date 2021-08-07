Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PTMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.