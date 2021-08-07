Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $183.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 128.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

