Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 74,333 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,791,204.15.

POSH stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

