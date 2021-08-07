Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APTS opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.35. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $582.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

