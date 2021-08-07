Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 13,430 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after acquiring an additional 261,077 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 617,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after acquiring an additional 265,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,842,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

