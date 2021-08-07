Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319,396 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

