Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $703,000 Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Cerus worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 60.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

