Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $748,000 Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,276,000 after buying an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Mimecast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,080,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 156,369 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after purchasing an additional 383,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Mimecast by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,345,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,094,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIME stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.04.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

