Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,545 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.27.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $57,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,459,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

