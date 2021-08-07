Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRI. Truist increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

PRI traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.54. 130,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.47. Primerica has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $249,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

