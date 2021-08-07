Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644,712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In other news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $148,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,647.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.83 million, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.