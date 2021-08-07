Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

