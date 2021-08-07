Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Baker Hughes worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of several research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

NYSE BKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -706.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,273.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,757,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,751,692. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

