Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 73,267 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of United Bankshares worth $21,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

