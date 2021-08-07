Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Private Bancorp of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PBAM opened at $24.99 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

