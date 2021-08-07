Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research firms recently commented on PRVA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

PRVA opened at $38.05 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $527,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $718,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

