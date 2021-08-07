Prometeus Price Hits $14.89 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $14.89 or 0.00034235 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $244.91 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00891559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00100322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

