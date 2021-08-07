ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

Shares of ETR:PSM traded up €0.72 ($0.85) on Friday, hitting €15.90 ($18.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

