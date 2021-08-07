Proton Price Up 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and $1.34 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00054901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.59 or 0.00851800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00099810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

