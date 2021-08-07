PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.05.

Several analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $110.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.82, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

