PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,904,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at about $25,903,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of PVH by 620.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 403.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after buying an additional 171,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

NYSE PVH opened at $110.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

