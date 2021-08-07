Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stingray Digitl Raised by Analyst (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.55 million.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.