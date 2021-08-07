Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

