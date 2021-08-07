Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Linde in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $305.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.50. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $310.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

