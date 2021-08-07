Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Issued By B. Riley

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TPC stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $736.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,086 shares of company stock worth $5,105,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 143,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

