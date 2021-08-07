Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $362.13 million, a P/E ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

