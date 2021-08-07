Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zillow Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $103.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.29, a P/E/G ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.