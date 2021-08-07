Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Lifted by SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AZN opened at $56.44 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

